Owner of Tehran’s first pizza restaurant dies

The owner of Tehran’s oldest pizza restaurant has died.
Davoud Faraji Pour launched Tehran’s, and perhaps Iran’s, first pizza restaurant in 1961 in Neauphle-le-Château Street in downtown Tehran.

His restaurant was a haunt of artists and all customers have good memories of Davoud.
Renowned Iranian actress Shohreh Soltani spoke highly of him, describing him as amicable. She said Davoud helped her wheelchair-bound father and other people when they were both alive.
Davood used to call all his customers by their first names and having so much appetizer for free was a must for all people who chose his restaurant to eat pizza.

The embassies of a few countries like the UK and Russia are located near his restaurant in the capital.

