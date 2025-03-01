IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Bodies of four more missing Iranian climbers recovered after avalanche in Kordestan, rising death toll to six

By IFP Editorial Staff

The bodies of four more climbers who went missing following a series of avalanches in Iran’s western Kordestan province have been recovered, officials confirmed on Saturday, updating the death toll to six.

The incident occurred when two groups of local climbers were caught in three consecutive avalanches during their descent, burying the team of seven individuals under the snow.

Ali Akbar Varmaghani, Kordestan’s deputy governor, stated that rescue operations were halted on Friday night due to heavy snowfall and extreme cold but resumed early Saturday morning.

The bodies of the four climbers were subsequently found, and efforts are underway to transport them to a nearby village.

On Friday morning, rescue teams had recovered two bodies and rescued one injured individual, who was transferred to a medical facility.

Vermaghani urged climbers to avoid the area and prevent further risks to rescuers.

