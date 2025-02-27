Persepolis triumphs over Esteghlal in Tehran derby

Goals from Mohammad Hossein Kanani-Zadegan and Ali Alipour sealed the win, keeping the Reds in contention for the championship.

The match, held at Azadi Stadium, saw an intense battle between Tehran’s two football giants amid freezing cold which did not dissuade more than 70,000 fans to come to the venue of the match in western Tehran.

Persepolis took the lead just before halftime through a penalty converted by Kanani-Zadegan. Esteghlal responded in the second half with a well-placed header from Alireza Koushki, but a late goal from Alipour restored Persepolis’ advantage, ensuring their dominance in the city’s biggest football rivalry.

The victory brings Persepolis closer to the league leaders, intensifying the title race as the season nears its final stages.