Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Sea buckthorn saplings planted in Tehran’s Pardisan Park to mark Arbor Day

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the occasion of National Tree Planting Day, a ceremony for planting Sea buckthorn saplings was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Pardisan Park in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The event was attended by Shina Ansari, the head of Iran’s Department of Environment, as well as ambassadors and representatives from over 10 countries.

More in pictures:

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

