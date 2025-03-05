Sea buckthorn saplings planted in Tehran’s Pardisan Park to mark Arbor Day

The event was attended by Shina Ansari, the head of Iran’s Department of Environment, as well as ambassadors and representatives from over 10 countries.
More in pictures:
1 of 29
On the occasion of National Tree Planting Day, a ceremony for planting Sea buckthorn saplings was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Pardisan Park in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The event was attended by Shina Ansari, the head of Iran’s Department of Environment, as well as ambassadors and representatives from over 10 countries.
More in pictures: