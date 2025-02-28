Iranian skiers end Asian Alpine Ski Championship with more medals

Sarina Ahmedpour, another woman skier from Iran, also won the fifth place.

Meanwhile, in the men’s section, Mohammad Saveh Shemshaki won the bronze medal in the small spiral category by securing the third place while another Iranian skier Amir Alizadeh won the sixth place.

Iranian athletes won two valuable bronze medals in the big spiral category Thursday.

Overall, the Iranians snatched a total of one gold and three bronze medals in these competitions.

Before the tournament, the alpine skiing training camp, as one of the development programs of the World Federation, was held in China starting on February 20, 2025 with the participation of Iranian athletes.