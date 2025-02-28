IFP ExclusiveSport

Iranian skiers end Asian Alpine Ski Championship with more medals

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the second and last day of the 33rd Asian Alpine Ski Championship (under 27 years old) held in China, Iranian skier Zahra Alizadeh Saveh snatched the gold medal and the championship title in the small spiral category in the women's section.

Sarina Ahmedpour, another woman skier from Iran, also won the fifth place.

Meanwhile, in the men’s section, Mohammad Saveh Shemshaki won the bronze medal in the small spiral category by securing the third place while another Iranian skier Amir Alizadeh won the sixth place.

Iranian athletes won two valuable bronze medals in the big spiral category Thursday.

Overall, the Iranians snatched a total of one gold and three bronze medals in these competitions.

Before the tournament, the alpine skiing training camp, as one of the development programs of the World Federation, was held in China starting on February 20, 2025 with the participation of Iranian athletes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks