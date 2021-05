An Iranian official says 50 to 60 percent of the couriers and pickup drivers working in the transportation sector have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Davoud Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s transport union, at least 15,000 drivers have lost their jobs.

The official said many of these people have sold their vehicles and are now unemployed.

The majority of drivers have not managed to pay for their insurance even for one month, and should now pay fines, he added.