Iranian flights to Europe to resume after hiatus 

The first flight will be from Paris to Tehran, operated by Iran Airtour, with ticket sales expected to begin shortly.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed this development during a press conference on Monday.

Pourfarzaneh noted that in addition to Iran Airtour, Qeshm Air will also initiate flights to two unspecified European destinations, which will be announced once finalized.

This announcement marks a significant step in restoring international air travel connections for Iran, which had faced disruptions due to the impact of sanctions against the country.

It also comes as Iran and the European troika consisting of Britain, Germany and France are engaged in talks over the removal of sanctions on Tehran and some other issues including the regional developments.