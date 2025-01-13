IFP ExclusiveSelectedTransportation

Iranian flights to Europe to resume after hiatus 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has announced the resumption of European flights starting from January 31, 2025.

The first flight will be from Paris to Tehran, operated by Iran Airtour, with ticket sales expected to begin shortly.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed this development during a press conference on Monday.

Pourfarzaneh noted that in addition to Iran Airtour, Qeshm Air will also initiate flights to two unspecified European destinations, which will be announced once finalized.

This announcement marks a significant step in restoring international air travel connections for Iran, which had faced disruptions due to the impact of sanctions against the country.

It also comes as Iran and the European troika consisting of Britain, Germany and France are engaged in talks over the removal of sanctions on Tehran and some other issues including the regional developments.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks