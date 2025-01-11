Referring Ukraine plane crash case to ICAO council hasty, unjustified: Iran

The Director General for Legal Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyed Ali Mousavi, pointed to the four countries’ actions at the International Court of Justice, stating that they lack legal justification.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s cooperation with ICAO, he noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s negotiations with those states have not yet been completed regarding the issues pertaining to the tragic incident.

Mousavi added that the Islamic Republic has fulfilled a series of important measures under its international commitments and based on local regulations across legal, international, and criminal-judicial domains.

The Iranian official reiterated that Tehran has paid blood money to the families of the victims, adding that it is resolved to take further measures as well.

Pointing to the anniversary of the plane crash, Mousavi expressed deep regret over the deadly incident.