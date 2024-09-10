Ukraine says it may severe ties with Iran over missile supply to Russia

“I will not say now exactly what is meant by ‘devastating consequences’ so as not to weaken our diplomatic position, but I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned, are on the table,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said when asked if Kyiv could end relations with Tehran.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a post on X that reports of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia are “ugly propaganda” to conceal Western military support to Israel.

“The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza,” he added.

It comes as Germany, France, and Britain imposed new sanctions on Iran, accusing it of delivering ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, despite repeated denials by Tehran.

The three countries said that, despite their warnings of “new and significant measures against Iran” in case it sent missiles, “we now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers”.

The statement described the alleged transfer as a “further escalation of Iran’s military support” to Russia, posing a “direct threat to European security” with the potential for Iranian missiles to reach European soil.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also announced that Washington would impose fresh sanctions on Tehran soon.