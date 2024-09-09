Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat over alleged missile supply to Russia 

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it warned the Iranian diplomat about the consequences of the purported supply of missiles.

Both Iran and Russia deny the claims.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday said Iran is not involved in the Ukraine war, adding that it’s the US and other Western governments that are fueling the conflict by sending arms to one warring side.

Kanaani said Iran has never been a party to the conflict in Ukraine, adding Tehran supports any political solution to the Ukraine war.