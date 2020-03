Over 2,000 People Recover from Coronavirus in Iran

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 743 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, including 49 new deaths.

This brings the total death toll to 194 in the Islamic Republic.

The 6,566 confirmed cases so far include 1,805 in Tehran, 685 in Qom, 620 in Mazandaran, 496 in Gilan, 564 in Isfahan, 307 in Alborz, 335 in Markazi, 207 in Qazvin, 175 in Golestan, 175 in Semnan, 154 in Khorasan Razavi, 144 in Lorestan, 104 in Fars, 87 in Yazd, 107 in East Azarbaijan, 69 in Khuzestan, 53 in Zanjan, 63 in Kurdistan, 50 in Ardabil, 41 in Kerman, 34 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 60 in Hamadan, 40 in West Azarbaijan, 33 in Kermanshah, 35 in Hormozgan, 24 in North Khorasan, 44 in South Khorasan, 21 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 15 in Ilam, 10 in Bushehr, and 9 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.