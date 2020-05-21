Over 100,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 100,564 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday 66 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 7,249.

However, he added, no one died of the disease in 12 provinces in this period of time.

He also confirmed 2,392 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totall number of cases to 129,341.

2,655 patients are in severe conditions of the disease, the spokesman added.

So far, 746,045 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to Jahanpour.