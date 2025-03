The first quake measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit on Friday morning. The second tremor measured 4.5 and struck before noon.

There have been at least five aftetrshocks.

Reports say the earthquakes left no casualties but they broke windows of houses in some villages.

Officials say there has been no damage to Natanz Nuclear site.

Most of the Iranian territory is criss-crossed by seismic fault-lines that cause earthquakes several times each year.