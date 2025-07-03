IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

Water returns to Zayandeh Rud river in Isfahan after temporary dam release

By IFP Editorial Staff
Zayandeh Rood

Water has once again flowed through the historic bridges of Isfahan as the Zayandeh Rud River reached the city following a temporary increase in outflow from the Zayandeh Rud Dam.

According to local authorities, the release began on Tuesday, under a resolution by the Water Scarcity Adaptation Task Force.

The aim is to partially meet the irrigation needs of orchards and green spaces along the river basin. The water release allowed flow through the previously dry riverbed, bringing vitality back to the heart of Isfahan, often referred to as “half of the world” due to its historical and cultural significance.

Currently, the Zayandeh Rud Dam holds 371 million cubic meters of water, just 31% of its full 1.4 billion cubic meter capacity, representing a 62% decline from the long-term average. The dam is located approximately 110 kilometers west of Isfahan in Chadegan County.

The province of Isfahan has about 485,000 hectares of arable land, but a significant portion remains uncultivated due to ongoing water shortages. The temporary river flow is expected to offer limited relief to farmers and urban green spaces.

