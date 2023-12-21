Thursday, December 21, 2023
Armenians ready for festive celebrations at Vank Church in Iran’s Isfahan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Christmas in Iran

Amidst the vibrant cityscape of Isfahan, in central Iran, the Jolfa neighborhood is set to become a beacon of cultural celebrations as Iranian Armenian compatriots gear up for the New Year and Christ's birth.

The resplendent Vank Church, an emblem of historical and religious significance for Isfahan Armenians, is bedecked in stunning adornments, beckoning both locals and visitors alike.

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, the Armenian community eagerly anticipates sharing their traditions and festivities, extending invitations to fellow citizens to join in their joyous celebrations.

The meticulously decorated Vank Church stands as a testament to the unity found in diversity, symbolizing the harmonious coexistence of different cultures within the vibrant tapestry of Isfahan.

As the New Year dawns and the spirit of Christmas fills the air, the streets of Jolfa echo with anticipation, promising a celebration that transcends boundaries and embraces the rich heritage woven into the fabric of this diverse city.

More in pictures:

