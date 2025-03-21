IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran atomic chief: Outstanding achievements of nuclear industry to be unveiled in April

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says Tehran has made significant nuclear progress in recent years, adding that in the last Persian year, Iranian scientists showed they are steadfast in achieving desired results with self-confidence and are committed to pursuing their goals.

Mohammad Eslami noted that on April 10, as in previous years, a number of outstanding achievements of the nuclear industry will be unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He added that in the past year, Iran made more than 100 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements, which demonstrate the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s commitment to implementing the comprehensive strategic document for the nuclear industry in order to maintain the organization’s efficiency as much as possible.

Eslami said the progress of nuclear power projects in previous years was slow, but fortunately, Iran has had an upward trend in the last two years, and it will implement the plan to build 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power as national megaprojects more quickly.

