European countries plan to replace US in NATO by 2035: FT

The UK, France, Germany, and the Nordic nations are now in talks about a potential proposal that would shift the military and financial burden of the bloc’s defense away from Washington, four unnamed European officials told the Financial Times. The ultimate goal is to present the plan to the US before NATO’s annual summit in The Hague this June, according to the report.

The effort reflects widespread fears among European NATO members that the US, under President Donald Trump, could renege on its defense commitments or leave the bloc altogether. While the talks are reportedly being framed as offering a managed, long-term transition, European officials have admitted to the FT that the timeline of five to ten years seems extremely ambitious.

“Increasing spending is the only play that we have: burden sharing and shifting the dial away from US reliance,” one official told the FT.

“We’re starting those talks, but it’s such a big task that many are overwhelmed by the scale of it.”

According to the paper, the plan could include EU commitments to increasing defense spending and ramping up military capabilities, which could potentially convince Trump to agree to a gradual transfer of responsibilities and allow the US to concentrate on Asia.

However, some European countries are said to be reluctant to support the talks at all, fearing they could encourage a faster US exit. Meanwhile, others are doubtful whether Washington would agree to a structured transfer of responsibilities, given the “unpredictable nature” of the Trump administration.

Trump has demanded that NATO members raise defense spending to 5% of GDP – more than double the alliance’s 2% target. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has statedwar that the country “will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship” with its allies, stressing that Washington “will prioritize empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security.”

Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the EU to create a “defense union.” The EU has also backed a plan known as ReArm Europe to mobilize up to €800 billion ($875 billion) in debt and tax breaks for the bloc’s military industrial complex.