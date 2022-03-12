Officials: Iran-Turkmenistan trade growing

The increase shows that trade restrictions have been relaxed, which is in line with the policy of Iranian President Ebrahmi Raisi’s administration to expand political and economic relations with neighboring countries.

In fact, Raisi’s recent trip to Turkmenistan was a watershed in relations between the two countries and helped solve some of the problems lingering on for years. The visit also paved the way for the further expansion of trade ties.

Authorities say measures have been adopted to maintain the upswing in economic ties with Turkmenistan, especially at a time when Ashgabat officials are to visit Iran to discuss closer cooperation. Authorities say the next Persian Year starting March 21, 2022 will hopefully mark closer relations with Turkmenistan.