Official Warns of Possible 5th Wave of Coronavirus in Iran

The Iranian Coronavirus Headquarters has sounded the alarm over a possible fifth surge in the disease.

The warning comes despite a relative drop in the number of infections and deaths.

“All provinces across the country, especially 28 ones, are seeing a downward trend in terms of the spread of the coronavirus,” said Alireza Raisi, the spokesman for the headquarters.

“We have passed the fourth peak of the coronavirus outbreak,” he added.

“In two weeks’ time, the number of [daily] deaths [from coronavirus] will drop below 200 people, but there is a possibility of a fifth surge in the disease,” he said.

The spokesman underlined that a travel ban may be imposed for the holiday period in early June in order to create a safer atmosphere for the upcoming presidential election in terms of coronavirus infection.

“If there are covid patients among voters, mobile ballots boxes should be used for them, so that they will not be deprived of the right to vote,” he noted.

He said voting should take place in open spaces as much as possible to contain a possible rise in the disease as a result of being in closed spaces.

“There is no need for using stamps and fingerprinting on the election day,” he said.