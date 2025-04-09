Zelensky claims Ukraine captured 2 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia

“We have information that there are much more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units,” Zelensky said.

“We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data,” he added.

Ukrainian troops clashed with six Chinese soldiers near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the president.

The two captured are being held by Ukraine’s Security Service, according to Zelensky.

He instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how Chinese officials will respond.

Sybiha said that Ukraine had summoned China’s charge d’affaires to express condemnation and demand an explanation regarding the matter.

“Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the minister posted on X.

Zelensky emphasized the apparent recruitment of Chinese nationals — whether direct or indirect — highlights the Kremlin’s commitment to continuing its aggression.

“We definitely need a reaction to this. A reaction from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who wants peace,” he stated.

Zelensky added that China is another country, along with Iran and North Korea, that supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“But there is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us in the Kursk direction, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine,” the president said at a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.

China has been a key strategic partner to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, expanding trade and becoming Moscow’s top supplier of dual-use goods used in weapons production.

Zelensky’s statement follows the earlier deployment of up to 12,000 North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in repelling a Ukrainian cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian troops initially captured around 1,300 square kilometers before being pushed back in a counteroffensive reinforced by North Korean units. The town of Sudzha was among the territories retaken.

According to Zelensky, North Korean units fighting for Russia have suffered around 4,000 casualties, two-thirds of them killed.

In response, Pyongyang reportedly transferred an additional 3,000 soldiers to Russia in January and February to replenish losses, AP reported in late March.