Official: Iranian security guard shot dead by thugs amid riots in central city

On Sunday, General Morteza Amou Mahdi, a senior official with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Esfahan Province, identified the victim as Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the IRGC’s Basij Force.

He said a number of illegal gatherings were held in Semirom on Saturday and they turned ugly as rioters engaged in clashes with security guards.

Iranian cities have been the scene of on-and-off protests and deadly riots since September 16, when a young woman died in police custody in Tehran.

Taking advantage of protests over the death, thugs and rioters have engaged in acts of violence, including deadly attacks on police and civilians, vandalism, and desecration of sanctities.

Iranian officials say they have evidence of links between the masterminds of the riots and foreign enemies of the country.