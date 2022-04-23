Official: Iran border guards seized 6 tons of drugs last month

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said border guards are fighting to the death to stop traffickers.

He added that, 2 million and 500 thousand liters of smuggled fuel, 278 digital currency miners, over 14 thousand heads of livestock and over 172 thousand cosmetics items were seized by the border guards in the same period.

General Goudarzi noted that preventing the basic goods from being smuggled out of the country is one of the serious priorities of his forces.

Iran has 16 border provinces and a total of over 8,000 kilometers of borders. Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been praised internationally for its achievements against organized crime and drug trafficking especially in border areas.

More than 4 thousand people have been killed in Iran’s fight against drug traffickers over the last four decades.