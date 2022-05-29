Iranian police seize major drug consignment in Sistan and Balouchestan

Local Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri says the narcotics were confiscated after armed skirmishes between police commandoes and smugglers.

Taheri said that several security teams were keeping watch on routes in Hirmand and Nimrouz in the north of the province and Saravan and Iranshahr in its south and ambushed the smugglers, before they were forced to abandon their vehicles and escape.

He added that six smugglers were arrested in the subsequent pursuit operation by the security forces.

Iranian security forces confiscate tons of narcotics every year in ambush operations against drugs traffickers.

Iranian police have lost around 4,000 lives in the fight against drug traffickers over the past four decades.

Tehran has called for international assistance to its push to choke off drug trafficking through its territory. It says European countries, which would be the destination of the drugs Iran pays heavy costs to block, should share the financial burden of the struggle