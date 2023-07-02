Iran seizes huge amounts of fuel from smugglers

Over 60 smugglers were arrested during the operation in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Some 532 million liters of diesel fuel worth 170 thousand billion rials were also seized from 8 smuggling cells.

The detainees were sent to judicial bodies for further investigation.

Iran has been making strenuous efforts in recent years to tackle fuel smuggling which inflicts huge economic losses on the country. To this end, relevant organizations have put in place measures to block entry and exit points that are used for fuel smuggling.