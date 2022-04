A passing car’s driver was killed on the spot and others in the vehicle were injured when they were caught in the fire and hit by stray bullets.

Police say members of the armed trafficking gang were transporting a drug shipment from Saravan to Khash and intended to smuggle it to Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

They changed their rout and escaped after the clash with the police.

Law enforcement forces say they are still trying to determine the location of the smugglers.