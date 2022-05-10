Official: More than 1,100 tons of drugs seized in Iran in 2021

Brigadier General Karimi made the remark in a meeting with his Indian counterpart in Tehran on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Karimi told Satia Narayan Pradan that boosting bilateral relations will undoubtedly pave the way for sharing the capabilities of the anti-drug police of the two countries in combating narco-trafficking.

Karimi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran lies along the route to the Balkans and for this reason it has always faced the problem of narcotics sneaking into country.

The head of Iran’s anti-drug police added if the Islamic Republic of Iran turns a blind eye to the transit of narcotics for a moment, a drug tsunami will rock the whole world, most particularly the western countries.

Karimi also said US-led NATO’s occupation of Afghanistan since 2001 under the pretext of fighting drugs and terrorism increased the production of drugs in the country 50-fold.

According to him, terrorist groups fund themselves mainly through drug-trafficking.

The head of India’s anti-drug agency for his part expressed pleasure about his visit to Iran.

He described relations between Iran and India as cordial and said New Delhi welcomes expansion of ties with Iran in the fight against drugs.