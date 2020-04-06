Number of Iran’s New COVID-19 Cases Drops for 8th Day in Row

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Monday confirmed 2,274 new cases of infection in 24 hours, raising the total number to 60,500.

The number of deaths in 24 hours also dropped for the second day in a row. According to the spokesman, 136 people died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 3,739.

The recovery process has gained momentum in the past few days, Jahanpour said, adding that 24,236 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

He also noted that 4,083 patients are in severe conditions

Later in the day, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced that over 70 million Iranians have so far been screened for the COVID-19 as part of the national mobilization plan.