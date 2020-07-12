No Evidence Yet to Prove Coronavirus Spread via Air: Iran

The Iranian health minister says the novel coronavirus is not transmitted through the air despite “emerging reports” cited by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Saeid Namaki noted there is no evidence suggesting coronavirus can be transmitted via the air.

“There is not documented evidence which shows this virus can be transmitted to others from a far distance via the air in spaces such as parks or other locations,” said the minister.

He made the comment in a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters held to discuss the possibility of the transmission of coronavirus via the air.