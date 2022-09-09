Iranian MP: US has no choice but to strike nuclear deal with Iran

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission told IRNA that the Iranian negotiating team insists on receiving valid guarantees from Washington for a restored Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), because both Washington and the European side have a history of reneging on their commitments.

Iran and the world powers, the US, the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia, have been negotiating for over a year in the Austrian capital Vienna to break an impasse to salvage the deal and bring Washington back on board after it withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

Jahanabadi said Iran needs assurances that the US will not repel investors, especially in the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors, in post-sanctions Iran by putting them under pressure.

He added the US needs to expedite the process of reaching a final agreement in order to act as leverage in the deteriorating Russian relations with the West amid the conflict in Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis after Russia cut gas and fuel supplies to the West.

The Iranian MP also added the Democratic US administration seeks to tie up loose ends before the midterm elections on November 8 in order to retain the majority in Congress.