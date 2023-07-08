Iran still working to undo sanctions via diplomacy: Minister

“I’d like to stress that we continue to be on the two paths of trying to render the sanctions ineffective and to have them terminated through diplomacy,” Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Saturday.

Referring to the relations between Tehran and Algiers, he said the ties were at a desirable level and that talks would continue.

He said the two sides had agreed to waiver political visas first and then work to waive ordinary visas as well.

The Iranian foreign minister said bilateral relations would deepen in the fields of the science of new energy sources, agriculture, medical hardware, tourism, and industry and mines.

Amirabdollahian praised Algeria for thwarting Israel’s plan to join the African Union and to help return Syria to the Arab League.

He said he had also discussed Sudan and the latest developments in that country with Attaf.

The Iranian foreign minister said he had also earlier met with Sudan’s foreign minister and that they had agreed to reopen embassies.