Iran says Japan proposed initiative to revive JCPOA

The minister said that any initiative from Japan that aligns with “Iran’s interests” would be viewed positively by Tehran.

“We support the constructive role of Japan in reviving the nuclear deal,” he added.

The diplomat did not detail the initiative. He stated he received the proposal from the Japanese government when he visited Tokyo in August and met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and then Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to revive the 2015 deal kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of removing anti-Iran sanctions and examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the JCPOA.

The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s refusal to remove all the sanctions imposed by the previous US administration.