Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...
Media WireNuclear

Iran says Japan proposed initiative to revive JCPOA

By IFP Media Wire
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Kyodo News that Japan has proposed an initiative to salvage the stalled nuclear deal struck in 2015 between Tehran and six major powers.

The minister said that any initiative from Japan that aligns with “Iran’s interests” would be viewed positively by Tehran.

“We support the constructive role of Japan in reviving the nuclear deal,” he added.

The diplomat did not detail the initiative. He stated he received the proposal from the Japanese government when he visited Tokyo in August and met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and then Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to revive the 2015 deal kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of removing anti-Iran sanctions and examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the JCPOA.

The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s refusal to remove all the sanctions imposed by the previous US administration.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks