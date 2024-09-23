Iran FM says efforts underway to start nuclear talks in New York, messages exchanged

In an interview, Araghchi emphasized, “Our effort is to start a new round of negotiations regarding the nuclear issue. We are prepared, and if the other parties are also ready, we can start a new round of talks during this trip.”

Regarding the readiness of the other parties for such negotiations, Araghchi added, “Messages have been exchanged, and there is a general expression of readiness. However, given the current international conditions, restarting nuclear talks is somewhat more difficult and complex than before.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister also rejected the possibility of meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, stating, “At the moment, I don’t see such an opportunity, and in my opinion, it is not expedient right now to hold such a conversation. We are still far from reaching a point where, like in previous negotiations, direct talks between the two sides would be possible.”

He emphasized that past experiences cannot be ignored, saying, “The Americans need to show that they are ready to change the course they took after exiting the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) and are willing to return to the 5+1 negotiating table. In that case, direct talks might once again become possible, but within the framework of the 5+1 negotiations.”

The US, under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. The deal was the result of difficult negotiations between Iran and the 5+1 group, which includes the US, Russia, France, China, the UK, and Germany.