EU senior diplomat meets Araqchi in Tehran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Senior EU diplomat Enrique Mora and Secretary of Iran’s High Council of Strategic Relations Abbas Araqchi have held talks over different aspects of relations between Iran and Europe.

Mora, deputy of the EU’s foreign policy chief, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, met Araqchi on Wednesday.

Iran and the EU have tried to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that was set aside after the US left the agreement under former US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Following the US withdrawal, Trump reinstated sanctions on Iran, which shot back by reducing its obligations under the nuclear deal, known as JCPOA.

Araqchi and Mora played a prominent role in the marathon talks aimed at concluding the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

