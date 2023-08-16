EU’s Burrell says to spare no effort in reviving Iran nuclear deal, return of commitments

In a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Burrell voiced optimism his efforts will bear fruit.

Talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany aimed at reviving the deal and the lifting anti-Tehran sanctions have stalled for months.

The US left the deal in 2018, re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Burrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stressed the importance of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He also expressed optimism that dialogue could help resolve some misunderstandings between Iran and Europe.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, slammed the European Union’s non-constructive approach in maintaining ineffective sanctions policies.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that sanctions are unfriendly measures that harm relations between Iran and Europe, stressing that continuing this situation is not in Europe’s best interest.

The top Iranian diplomat further mentioned Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and expressed satisfaction with their ongoing collaboration.

Amirabdollahian addressed the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that Iran advocates for a political resolution in Ukraine and dismissed the unfounded allegations of Iranian drone usage made by Ukraine, citing a lack of credible evidence provided by the country.