Iran dismisses European claims of ‘nuclear weapons’ ambitions

In a letter to the UN secretary general and the Security Council, Iran reiterated that nuclear weapons have no place in its defense doctrine.

The response follows a joint letter from ambassadors of the European troika, which accused Iran of failing to adhere to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear accord and UNSC violating Resolution 2231.

Iran said the accusations were baseless and politically motivated, ignoring the root causes of the current crisis surrounding its nuclear program.

The mission stated that Iran’s actions are in line with legitimate rights under Sections 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, following the unilateral US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

The letter also highlighted that the three countries have violated their commitments by imposing new sanctions, including against Iran’s shipping lines and aviation sector.

Reiterating its transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the letter dismissed recent accusations of Iran’s non-compliance with safeguard obligations and condemned the resolution against it at the recent IAEA Board of Governors meeting as contrary to the facts.