Iran must convince Europe it does not intend to disrupt balance in favor of Russia: Ex-diplomat

In an interview with Entekhab, Nosratollah Tajik discussed the implications of a recent anti-Iran resolution issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors, stressing Iran needs to adopt a balanced foreign policy to deal with the issue.

Tajik stated, “The resolutions are paving stones leading to the UN Security Council. Their purpose is to exert pressure, gain concessions, and support the trigger mechanism,” which may lead to restoration of the Security Council sanctions against Iran.

He warned that European countries have intensified their pressure on Iran, partly due to the perception of Iran’s alignment with Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Tajik argued that these claims are exaggerated and stem from misunderstandings of Iran’s foreign interactions with its neighbors.

The former diplomat also deplored that the ‘misperception’ has made Europe conflate Iran’s political issues with nuclear problems, use Iran as a buffer in its conflicts with Russia, and link Iran’s nuclear issues with its regional policies.

He also urged the IAEA to focus on technical matters and avoid political entanglements.