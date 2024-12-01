Journalist criticizes Iranian diplomatic team: ‘Honest but lacking political savvy’

In his latest commentary, Hossein Shariatmadari questions the political acumen of the diplomats, despite acknowledging their honesty.

The managing director of Kayhan newspaper, writes, “Iran has been deceived and that the recent talks with Europe were a distraction from the real threats posed by extremist groups in Syria,” referring to the recent activities of terrorists in northern Syria, which led to the fall of large parts of Aleppo, including the city’s international airport.

He argues that Iran’s nuclear program, which has been under the most stringent inspections and repeatedly confirmed as peaceful by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), should not be a subject of negotiation.

Calling for a more assertive stance from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and negotiators, he believes that Iran should be prosecuting Europe for its baseless hostility towards Iran instead of negotiating with them.

Shariatmadari questions why Iran’s diplomats agreed to “humiliating” negotiations with Europe, accusing the West of being both lawbreakers and perpetrators of crimes.

He also criticized the West for its unfounded accusations of Iran’s military support for Russia in the Ukraine war, while openly supporting Ukraine with financial and military aid.

He further slammed the US and Europe’s role in regional conflicts and their support for Israel.

The Friday talks were held shortly after an anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA, supported by France, Britain, Germany and the US.