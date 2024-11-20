Iran summons UK chargé d’affaires over new anti-Tehran sanctions

The European Union and Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and several other entities and individuals over accusations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Acting in parallel, Britain also announced sanctions against Iran, freezing the assets of IRISL and Iran Air airline over the same allegation.

In response to the illegal UK sanctions against several Iranian individuals and entities, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and Iran Air, on the unfounded pretext that Iran sends ballistic missiles to Russia, the British Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Abbas Naderi, Assistant Director General for Western Europe Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, conveyed Iran’s strong objection against the illegal and unjustified action by the British government.

Naderi strongly condemned the move by the UK, describing it as contrary to international law and detrimental to the principle of freedom of navigation and maritime trade.

The Iranian diplomat dismissed the claim that Iran is delivering ballistic missiles to Russia, an allegation even rejected by the Ukrainian president as false.

He stressed, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s legitimate and lawful cooperation with other countries in the defense and security domains is not directed against any third party.”

“The unlawful interference of some European countries, including the UK, in Iran’s defense cooperation with other countries is entirely unacceptable,” Naderi further stated.

The diplomat asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not let the irrational actions that contradict international standards go unanswered.

He clarified that the responsibility for the consequences of such unjustified and confrontational behavior lies with the British government.

The British Chargé d’Affaires stated that he would immediately relay the message to London.

Also on Tuesday, Hungary’s ambassador, representing the EU’s rotating presidency, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Director-General for Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the EU’s action in sanctioning Iranian individuals and entities, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. He described it as contrary to international law and a violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and maritime trade.

Majid Nili rejected the claim of ballistic missile transfers from Iran to Russia, pointing out that senior Ukrainian officials have previously acknowledged the inaccuracy of such allegations.

Nili emphasized that Iran’s legitimate and lawful defense and security cooperation with other countries does not target any third party and that illegal interference by some European countries in Iran’s defense collaborations with others is entirely unacceptable.

The Director-General also expressed regret over the confrontational and unjustified policies of certain European parties.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave such irrational behavior and violations of international norms unanswered.

Nili stressed that the responsibility for the consequences of such unilateral coercive actions lies squarely with those who initiated and implemented them.

The Hungarian envoy stated that the matter would be promptly conveyed to Brussels.