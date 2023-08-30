Analyst: JCPOA revival negotiating team could accompany Iran president during trip to New York  

Ali Asghar Zargar told Shafaqana news outlet that it’s likely the talks between the two sides move forward slowly.

Zargar said reports show the Iranian negotiating team will accompany President Ebrahim Raisi during his upcoming trip to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly summit so they will use the opportunities that arise for negotiations.

Zargar described the recent prisoner swap between Iran and the US as a positive step, saying the diplomacy pursued by Oman, Qatar and Iraq as mediators between Tehran and Washington seems to have produced results.

Following the recent prisoners exchange, the US unlocked billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

Observers say the deal could help revive the nuclear deal, JCPOA that went into disarray after the US’s unilateral pullout under former president Donald Trump in 2018.

After the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran reduced its commitments to the agreement to pressure the US into returning to its obligations.