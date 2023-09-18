Iran announces commitment to JCPOA revival talks

Kanaani stated that if there is even a minimal chance in the diplomatic path for all parties to return to the JCPOA, Iran will seize it.

In addition, he affirmed that Iran will continue its efforts to neutralize sanctions seriously.

He noted Iran does not have any restrictions for the development of relations with different countries, except for one particular case.

“We have never had an exclusionary view toward Europe, and we are ready to talk and cooperate with any country that wants to cooperate with Iran with mutual respect,” the spokesperson told reporters.

According to the foreign ministry spokesman, Tehran welcomes any initiative and effort for a responsible return of all parties to the JCPOA, including the initiative put forward by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

“Yet this does not mean adding a new party to the JCPOA,” he hastened to add.

“We support the good-faith initiatives of various countries to bring the views of the remaining JCPOA parties closer.”