Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran expresses readiness to resume nuclear talks based on September document

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, has announced that Tehran is fully prepared to engage in nuclear negotiations while maintaining its established red lines. These red lines are aimed at securing the rights of the Iranian nation and the lifting of sanctions, in accordance with the September document.

Amirabdollahian further emphasized that the Islamic Republic is dissatisfied with the current situation and has made it a top priority to actively pursue the neutralization of sanctions.

Amirabdollahian had previously disclosed that a “September document” played a significant role in bringing Tehran and Washington closer to a potential nuclear agreement last year. This reference is made in light of US statements made in October 2022, which indicated that the 2015  nuclear deal was no longer their primary focus.

In mid-October, Robert Malley, the former US envoy for Iran, made the statement that “the talks on the revival of the JCPOA are not currently on the US agenda; the focus is on assessing the ongoing developments within Iran as the talks remain at an impasse.”
He went on to explain that “Iran has maintained a position in these talks for the past two months that is fundamentally incongruent with a return to the original deal.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks