Iran expresses readiness to resume nuclear talks based on September document

Amirabdollahian further emphasized that the Islamic Republic is dissatisfied with the current situation and has made it a top priority to actively pursue the neutralization of sanctions.

Amirabdollahian had previously disclosed that a “September document” played a significant role in bringing Tehran and Washington closer to a potential nuclear agreement last year. This reference is made in light of US statements made in October 2022, which indicated that the 2015 nuclear deal was no longer their primary focus.

In mid-October, Robert Malley, the former US envoy for Iran, made the statement that “the talks on the revival of the JCPOA are not currently on the US agenda; the focus is on assessing the ongoing developments within Iran as the talks remain at an impasse.”

He went on to explain that “Iran has maintained a position in these talks for the past two months that is fundamentally incongruent with a return to the original deal.”