MP: Iran will definitely intervene to fight terrorists in Syria

Abbas Golroo, who accompanied Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the trip to Syria earlier this week, emphasized that Iran has consistently supported Syria against terrorist groups, which “have been backed by some regional countries.”

He noted that the Astana process, involving Iran, Turkey, and Russia, aimed to bring warring parties to the negotiating table and establish de-escalation zones, but recent support for terrorist groups has reignited devastating conflict.

Golroo criticized the violation of the Astana agreement, which stipulated that armed groups should remain in their locations, with checkpoint oversight by the guarantor countries.

The lawmaker called on Syria, Russia, and their allies to decisively address the situation in the northern Syrian city of Idlib, which has become a hub for dangerous multinational terrorists.

The militants, believed to be supported by several countries, have been engaged in deadly armed conflict with the Syrian army since last Wednesday.