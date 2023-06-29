Thursday, June 29, 2023
Mother cheetah looking for cub killed in Iran car accident

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mother cheetah

Heart-breaking footage shows a mother cheetah looking for her cub, which was killed in a car accident days earlier in northeastern Iran.

The cheetah cub lost its life after it was hit by a car on the perilous road connecting the city of Sabzevar in Khorasan Razavi Province to the city of Miami in Semnan Province.

Footage captured by an environmentalist and released by Iranian media showed the mother cheetah, named Helia, and her other cub searching for the lost child.

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animals, once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal.

They are still found in parts of southern Africa but have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

