“Million doses of Covid vaccines administered in 100 days in Iran”

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says the new Iranian government has managed to administer over 100 million doses of Covid vaccine to citizens within its first 100 days in office.

Einollahi said if people had not helped with the vaccination process, it would have taken a year instead of 100 days.

Einollahi noted that the best way out of the current situation is to work and make efforts.

He echoed remarks by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution who recently said people should tell themselves “Yes, We Can” in order to tackle the current problems faced by the country.

Einollahi said after defeating Covid-19, the next step will be boosting health in society. He added that Iran aims to achieve self-sufficiency in production of medicines and “we should not extend our hands to foreign countries”. The health minister however noted that Iran currently produces 97 percent of the medicines it needs. He said the remaining 3 percent swallows huge sums of money and Iran must make efforts to become fully self-sufficient in this regard.