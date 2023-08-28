Kariz in Iran’s Kish Island, underground city with natural beauty and Iranian art

Now, Kariz has opened up a new exceptional chapter for all nature lovers who are able to visit the largest coral collection directly. Various other facilities, such as residential, shopping, and leisure centres in an area of 60,000 square meters will be built on Kariz grounds.

Its experienced advocates took on the painstaking design work and have tried to keep its historic fabric while providing new uses during its renovation.

The city is located 16 metres beneath the ground. Its ceilings are eight metres high and mostly covered by fossils, shells, and corals estimated to be 270 to 570 million years old. Each one has been identified and they all have official IDs.

It is the only structure with a ceiling of natural shells and corals, for which there were only two ways to be sees– natural museums or scuba diving in free waters.

And finally, it must be said that the earth excavated from Kariz has much medicinal value and will have abundant use in “mud treatment”.

The ground above Kariz will be transformed into a large park with two high hills. These hills are made of the excavated grounds of Kariz and will turn into a unique view of Kish Island.

Here are ISNA’s photos of the historical complex in Kish Island: