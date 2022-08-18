Journalist: Iran’s NPT withdrawal only guarantee for nuclear deal

In an article on Thursday published by Kayhan, Shariatmadari wrote, “Iran should clearly announce that if the US violates the agreement, it will withdraw from the NPT,” and added, “You can be sure that nothing untoward will happen if we leave the NPT.”

He said, “Although no detailed information has been released about the text of the draft agreement presented by the EU foreign policy chief Joseph Burrell, and the text that Iran has presented in response to it, the statements by Iran’s Foreign Minister (Hossein) Amirabdollahian and Western officials’ remarks in the media indicate that issues such as “US guarantees”, “removal of sanctions”, “PMD or possible military detentions” (extensive and inclusive inspections to ensure that Iran is not and will never be seeking to produce nuclear weapons) are the main sticking points.”

Shariatmadari said, considering US background in unilaterally withdrawing in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear accord with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), even written guarantees, as demanded by Iran’s foreign minister, will not provide assurances for the deal.

He further said there are even no guarantees that the US will comply with the deal and pay damages for the losses in case of a second withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Shariatmadari also called on Iran’s negotiating team to insist on removal of all anti-Iran sanctions under various names and ‘excuses’, including ISA, CISSADA, CAATSA, etc.