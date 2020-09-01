JCPOA Joint Commission Holds Meeting in Vienna

Iran and representatives of the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have convened in the Austrian capital of Vienna to attend the 16th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid.

Before the beginning of the meeting, Araqchi called on the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal to stand up to Washington’s unilateralism.

He said the meeting has taken on special significance as it coincides with US efforts to reinstate former UN Security Council sanctions on Iran and wreck the Iran nuclear deal.

He also touched upon UNSC members’ opposition to the US-drafted resolution against Iran.

“US attempts in New York [against Iran] will definitely be a serious subject of discussion at the meeting of the joint commission, and we hope the joint commission will be able to reach a single stance and adopt decisions on how to keep moving on this path and counter US efforts as well as attempts by this country to destroy the JCPOA,” added Araqchi.

He expressed hope members of the commission will maintain the same stance they adopted at the UN Security Council meeting in New York and that constructive discussions will take place at the meeting of the joint commission.