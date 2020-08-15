UN Refusal to Vote for Anti-Iran Resolution ‘Humiliating Defeat’ for US: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the UN Security Council’s refusal to approve a US-drafted anti-Iran resolution was a “humiliating defeat” for Washington.

President Hassan Rouhani said the development amounts to a triumph for Iran.

“We witnessed a great success at the United Nations Security Council. It was the first time that a US-drafted resolution at the UN Security Council received a yes vote from only one country, a small island nation,” said the president.

“The US had been making preparations for months to deal a blow to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and proposed a resolution which finally received the approval of the Dominican Republic only,” President Rouhani added.

He said ten countries abstained and two voted against because they all knew that the maintenance of the Iran nuclear deal would be in the interest of the region and the whole world.

He also rejected Washington’s claim that it had seized several Iranian oil tankers in international waters, saying the ships were neither Iranian-flagged nor owned by the country.

The president said the claim was a lie aimed at covering up the US humiliating defeat at the UN.

The 15-memebr UN Security Council rejected the US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran. Russia and China voted against the move while Britain, France, Germany and eight other members abstained.

The US and the Dominican Republic were the only countries to vote for the draft resolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani fulminated against the United Arab Emirates for reaching an agreement with the Israeli regime that will normalize relations between them.

He said the move is aimed at pleasing White House leaders, adding UAE leaders are making a mistake by aligning themselves with the US in order to ensure their security.

He said the UAE’s move amounts to a betrayal of the cause of Palestine and Palestinian people.

The president warned Abu Dhabi against paving the way for Israel to gain a foothold in the region.

President Rouhani also hit out at Israel for expanding Jewish settlements, planning to annex parts of Palestine and pressing ahead with its crimes against Palestinians.

He reiterated that Iran always been a source of security in the region and helped neighbouring countries maintain their security.