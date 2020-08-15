Iran Hails UNSC for Saying No to US’ Unilateralism

Iran has hailed the UN Security Council’s rejection of unilateralism following the US failure to get the world body to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran.

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said all countries, especially members of the UN Security Council, are duty-bound to make every effort to uphold values, objectives and principles stipulated in the UN Charter.

The Security Council on Friday gave a “No” vote to a US-drafted anti-Iran resolution.

“Appeasement has never served the common interests of humanity; on the contrary, it has only emboldened bullies,” he said.

“We are beholden to ourselves and the future generation, which will have to live with the consequences of our actions or inaction,” he said.

His comments came after the Security Council rejected the US resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October.

Only one member state voted in favour of the US resolution, and all other members either rejected the resolution or abstained from voting.