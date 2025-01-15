Media WireNuclear

Iran’s atomic chief says 20,000 Megawatt nuclear power project underway

By IFP Media Wire
Mohammad Eslami

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, says the plan to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power in Iran has commenced and is progressing according to the established timeline, with a target completion year of 2041.

On Wednesday, Eslami spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a government meeting, stating that the interference from three European countries and the United States, which have long opposed Iran’s nuclear advancements, has not prevented Iran from achieving this goal.

Eslami highlighted that technical projects related to the 20,000 megawatt plan have already begun in Iran.

He added that the construction of nuclear power plants is currently on the agenda for most countries, especially those that already possess nuclear facilities, and that there are no legal barriers for the Islamic Republic in this regard.

Additionally, regarding the recent military exercises held around the Natanz nuclear site, Eslami emphasized that during this air defense drill, Iran’s armed forces demonstrated their capabilities and strength in protecting the country.

He also noted that two more exercises are scheduled to take place in the coming days.

